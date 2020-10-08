EHF supplies clubs and federations with rapid Covid-19 tests

The European Handball Federation is in the process of distributing rapid anti-gen Covid-19 quick tests to clubs and all federations.

The EHF has already supplied test kits to clubs who have been involved in matches in EHF competitions until the end of October, while all national federations who are involved in national team competitions at the beginning of November have also received the kits.

In total 10,000 tests have either been sent or are in the process of being sent to clubs and federations. The quick tests give an indication whether Covid-19 is present within 15 minutes.

Clubs which do not need a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) can use the tests, while clubs who need a negative PCR test due to travelling can use the quick test for their upcoming home matches.

The EHF has already produced and released a Back to Handball Hygiene Concept to clubs and federations, outlining the requirements to help safeguard the safety and security of players, coaches and match officials as the sport deals with the restrictions as a result of Covid-19.

EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner said: “As the guardians of European handball it is our duty to assist clubs and federations in this situation and ensure a controlled and safe continuation of the sport throughout the 2020/21 season.

“The distribution of these tests will also ease the financial burden on clubs and federations during these difficult times.

“It is hoped that the kits will help curb the spread of the virus and ensure that all handball players and staff are able to compete in a safe environment.”