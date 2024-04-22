EHF Champions League Women MOTWs to benefit from English commentary

Bargel-Neuhaus will commentate on the MOTW for the first leg of the quarter-finals, when FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria welcome Team Esbjerg (Saturday 27 April, 16:00 CEST). O'Reilly can be heard during the second MOTW in the quarter-finals, which will be confirmed after the first leg.

Bargel-Neuhaus has already called Highlight Matches for the Women's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers, after being selected through the EHF's groundbreaking female commentators project last year. A well-known voice on EHFTV, O'Reilly has been commentating on matches in various EHF club and national team competitions for many years.

Previously, only Machineseeker EHF Champions League MOTWs and both EHF FINAL4s have had English commentary. Fans can watch the games with commentary on EHFTV and Handball Kanalen (geo-restrictions may apply).