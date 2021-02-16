Big thriller in Bucuresti

In a game filled with emotion, Dinamo Bucuresti finished the first half in front of the scoreboard. Although, in the second half, IFK Kristianstad clinging to Anton Halen’s wings managed to turn the tide.

With Anton Halen on fire, the Swedish team stamped the fifth triumph in Group B of the EHF European League with a great show of character.

GROUP B

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE) 28:29 (14:12)

IFK Kristianstad reached second place of Group B

Gustaf Banke (Kristianstad) collected 12 saves during the game

Anton Halen scores eight goals for Kristianstad; Javier Humet seven for Dinamo

This is the fourth defeat for Dinamo Bucuresti in Group B

Ocvirk wore the superhero cape

In the last second of the game, with 28:28 on the marker, Ocvirk didn’t hesitate and scores the decisive goal through a seven-meter. This way, the Swedish team stamped the fifth victory in Group B and reached second place.