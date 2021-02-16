Nexe’s second six-goal win over Besiktas

Despite a slow game, Nexe managed to celebrate over Besiktas, again with six goals. 24 hours after the first duel which ended 32:26, coach Branko Tamse’s team concluded a double-header with a full prey making three straight wins.

The Turkish side had a good opening, trying to keep up with their opponents, but failed in the finish of the match. Besiktas travels back home from Croatia without points leaving them with eight losses this season.

Besiktas Aygaz (TUR) - RK Nexe (CRO) 25:31 (10:14)

Besiktas had a good start, making 4:1 lead at the eighth minute, Nexe responded with a seven-goal run for a 8:4 lead

in the second half Besiktas reduced the deficit, punished Nexe’s relaxation and leveled it at 20:20

Josip Buljubasic’s red card in the 50th minute was the turning point as Nexe took control for the final 31:25 win

most efficient at Besiktas’s side were Ömer Ozan Arifoglu and Onur Ersin scoring five times, Mateo Rodin was awesome for Nexe also with five goals

Goalkeepers as Nexe’s important link

In the first match against Besiktas, Moreno Car had a good evening with 13 saves. 1996-born Croatian is a constant throughout the season and this match was no different. The second duel belonged to Mihailo Radovanovic who proved why these two make a good duo. Serbian goalkeeper stopped 16 opponent’s attacks making 40 per cent save efficiency. Coach Tamse can be happy with both goalkeepers on a good level this season.