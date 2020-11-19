Big weekend of decisive matches ahead
Round 3 of the EHF European Cup Women, which threw off with six matches last week, has a busier schedule for the coming weekend, featuring 17 games from Friday to Sunday.
The 2016 and 2019 EHF Challenge Cup winners Rocasa Gran Canaria will enter the competition with a double header against Portugal’s Colegio de Gaia/Colgaia-Toyota, with both matches to be played in Spain.
- six more double headers are scheduled for this weekend
- ZRK Bjelovar and ZORK Jagodina will determine the winner of their tie in a single match on Saturday in Bjelovar
- two return-leg matches will be played, both featuring national derbies, in Spain and Turkey
- HZRK Grude and Muratpasa Belediyesi SK booked their Last 16 tickets thanks to wins in their double headers last week
Granollers and Izmir hope to overcome four-goal deficits
Both national derbies in round 3 are still open after the first-leg encounters last week.
In the Turkish clash, Yalikavaksports Club defeated Izmir BSB SK at home 30:26, so the team from Izmir are looking for a home revenge on Saturday.
On Sunday, KH-7 BM. Granollers will also try to overcome a four-goal deficit on their home court following a 26:22 defeat at Club Balonmano Elche. This match will be streamed live on EHFTV.