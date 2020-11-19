Big weekend of decisive matches ahead

Round 3 of the EHF European Cup Women, which threw off with six matches last week, has a busier schedule for the coming weekend, featuring 17 games from Friday to Sunday.

The 2016 and 2019 EHF Challenge Cup winners Rocasa Gran Canaria will enter the competition with a double header against Portugal’s Colegio de Gaia/Colgaia-Toyota, with both matches to be played in Spain.

six more double headers are scheduled for this weekend

ZRK Bjelovar and ZORK Jagodina will determine the winner of their tie in a single match on Saturday in Bjelovar

two return-leg matches will be played, both featuring national derbies, in Spain and Turkey

HZRK Grude and Muratpasa Belediyesi SK booked their Last 16 tickets thanks to wins in their double headers last week

Granollers and Izmir hope to overcome four-goal deficits

Both national derbies in round 3 are still open after the first-leg encounters last week.

In the Turkish clash, Yalikavaksports Club defeated Izmir BSB SK at home 30:26, so the team from Izmir are looking for a home revenge on Saturday.

On Sunday, KH-7 BM. Granollers will also try to overcome a four-goal deficit on their home court following a 26:22 defeat at Club Balonmano Elche. This match will be streamed live on EHFTV.