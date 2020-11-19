CSM, Cocks, Gorenje hope to finish the job

Round 2 of the EHF European Cup Men will be completed this weekend with nine matches.

Experienced teams CSM Bucuresti, Cocks and RK Gorenje Velenje, who claimed clear wins last week, will all aim to defend their advantage in return games.

Gorenje will travel to Italy for the match against Ego Handball Siena following a 12-goal win last Saturday (32:20)

CSM also have a clear advantage, over MRK Sloga Gornji Uskoplje, before their Saturday clash in Bucuresti, as the Romanian team won 30:23 away from home last weekend

Cocks comfortably defeated HC Dragunas Klaipeda 33:24, and the Finnish side hope to finish the job in Lithuania on Saturday

three more ties will be played as double headers

two double headers took place last week, and the results saw Ystads IF and RK Gracanica progress to the next round

Cyprus to host four matches

Two of the three double headers scheduled for the weekend will be played in Cyprus.

On Friday and Saturday, Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta will host the Czech team TJ Sokol Nove Veseli, first in Limasol and then in Nicosia. On Saturday and Sunday, Parnassos Strovolou will face Italy’s Raimond Sassari, with both legs to be held in Nicosia.