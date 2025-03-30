With the list of participants (JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball, Ikast Håndbold, Thüringer HC, HSG Blomberg-Lippe) for the EHF Finals now complete, the draw for the final tournament will take place on Tuesday (1 April) at 15:00 CEST in Vienna.

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs Thüringer HC (GER) 32:30 (16:14)

Thüringer HC win 65:61 on aggregate

Even though the hosts trailed by six goals in the tie, Thüringer HC enjoyed a much better start to the match as Herbert Müller's squad took a three-goal lead (10:13) in the 20th minute, making Valcea's task almost impossible. However, Ioana Kelemen and Nathalie Hagman inspired an instant comeback ahead of the break as the goalkeeper made seven saves, while the lethal right wing scored 10 goals in the first half, setting up a thrilling second half. With the Romanian club riding high on confidence after half-time, Hagman continued her goalscoring exploits and extended Valcea's lead up to seven (27:20) in the 46th minute with the stands erupting in jubilation, but Thüringer HC did not give up, and Dinah Eckerle was the difference maker in the decisive minutes with the excellent shot stopper making a few crucial saves in the final minutes to let her teammates narrow down the difference on the other side. In the end, Johanna Reichert & co. celebrated the progress to the EHF Finals with tears in their eyes despite the minimal loss in Romania.

HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER) vs Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP) 24:26 (19:22) (11:10)

HSG Blomberg-Lippe win 52:51 on aggregate

With the German club being in pole position to secure a place in the EHF Finals, the pressure was on Super Amara Bera Bera to deliver in Lemgo and the Spanish club truly delivered. Even though HSG Blomberg-Lippe established control over the match's result in the early stages of the first half, Imanol Alvarez Arruti's squad were right behind the hosts at the break with only one goal separating the sides. In the second half, the passionate visitors led by Esther Arrojeria Arantzazistroke successfully mounted a comeback with the pacey playmaker pulling all the strings in offense. With that being said, Super Amara Bera Bera took a three-goal lead (16:19) in the 49th minute and the sides scored goal after goal until the final whistle with the tie's outcome remaining in the balance, when Marie Louis sent the match to the penalty shootout. In the penalty shootout, Zoe Ludwig was the hero for HSG Blomberg-Lippe as the goalkeeper saved Carmen Arroyo Pimienta's final penalty, letting Ona Vegue I Pena to finish the job and book a ticket in the EHF Finals, leaving Super Amara Bera Bera's players devastated, but ones who should be proud of themselves for their efforts.