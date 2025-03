The European Handball Federation has decided to postpone the second leg of the EHF European Cup Men quarter-final between RK Partizan AdmiralBet and AEK Athens HC, scheduled for Sunday, 30 March, 18:00 hrs CEST, due to security issues in the playing arena.

Additional announcements will only be made following a further investigation of the incident.

AEK Athens had won the quarter-final's first leg 27:22 on 22 March.