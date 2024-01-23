Blonz and Bergerud spearhead record Norway win
Norway earned the last win of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 main round in Hamburg when they defeated confirmed semi-finalists Sweden 33:23 as group II wrapped up on Tuesday night.
In what was their second victory in the main round, Norway took control late in the first half and powered to the buzzer from there, finishing with a record result in their favour.
In the locker room before the game, we agreed to give our maximum. We are playing with our national flag on the chest and we need to perform our best every time. It is good we made it this time. We didn't think we will be able to win by 10 goals, but Sweden are doing what they should – resting players to win on Friday.
We are not happy with this game. It was a hard game for us, we fought a lot but we missed too many shots and had too many technical faults. Maybe we are already thinking about the Cologne games, but it doesn't matter. I'm just disappointed right now. We are all good handball players, but against Norway, we didn't play like we should.