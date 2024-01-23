EURO24M

Blonz and Bergerud spearhead record Norway win

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
23 January 2024, 22:05

Norway earned the last win of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 main round in Hamburg when they defeated confirmed semi-finalists Sweden 33:23 as group II wrapped up on Tuesday night.

In what was their second victory in the main round, Norway took control late in the first half and powered to the buzzer from there, finishing with a record result in their favour.

It was the clearest score line ever between the two, with the previous record at nine goals when Norway won an EHF EURO Cup encounter in 2019. Overall, it was Norway’s seventh win in 14 official games against Sweden, and their third at the EHF EURO.

While Norway exit the competition at this stage, Sweden continue to the semi-finals in Cologne.

GROUP II

Norway vs Sweden 33:23 (15:12)

  • with their semi-final place locked up, Sweden did not need to push their game too hard, while Norway clearly wanted to leave the EHF EURO 2024 with a victory and brought more power from the outset
  • Norway took the lead five minutes before half-time and continued to increase the distance in the second, hitting a seven-goal advantage, 20:13, just six minutes in, at which point the win already appeared secure
  • the winner of the battle between the posts shifted ends in the first half, with Sweden’s Tobias Thulin saving at 40 per cent through the first quarter before Torbjørn Bergerud entered Norway’s goal and saved at 60 per cent up to the break
  • Bergerud racked up eight saves and was a key factor for Norway, while the attack was led by 11 goals from Alexandre Blonz, who was awarded Grundfos Player of the Match
  • the match equalled a dubious record as Sweden look ahead to the semi-finals: their clearest EURO defeat

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

MAL3144 Quote
In the locker room before the game, we agreed to give our maximum. We are playing with our national flag on the chest and we need to perform our best every time. It is good we made it this time. We didn't think we will be able to win by 10 goals, but Sweden are doing what they should – resting players to win on Friday.
Alexandre Blonz
Left wing, Norway

A Scandinavian medal story

Norway and Sweden have both had their turns playing for the medals at major championships, but interestingly never in the same event. Norway had their breakout tournament at the EHF EURO 2016, reaching their first semi-final in any championship, while Sweden already had a strong trophy and medal record by that time.

Since Norway played that semi-final in Poland, they made it to the World Championship final twice in a row, in 2017 and 2019, as well as the EHF EURO 2020 semi-finals.

This iteration of Sweden players have also reached the semi-finals at four championships: The EHF EURO 2018 and 2022, playing for the trophy in 2018 and winning it in 2022, as well as the 2021 and 2023 World Championships.

While Sweden move on to the semi-finals again, Norway are left waiting for their first turn in a medal round since they clinched bronze at the EHF EURO 2020.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Norway Vs Sweden C4 3119 JC Quote
We are not happy with this game. It was a hard game for us, we fought a lot but we missed too many shots and had too many technical faults. Maybe we are already thinking about the Cologne games, but it doesn't matter. I'm just disappointed right now. We are all good handball players, but against Norway, we didn't play like we should.
Lukas Sandell
Right back, Sweden
EURO24M Norway Vs Sweden C4 1759 JC
kolektiff
EURO24M Norway Vs Sweden C4 1835 JC
kolektiff
EURO24M Norway Vs Sweden C4 2752 JC
kolektiff
EURO24M Norway Vs Sweden MAL0363 AM
kolektiff
EURO24M Norway Vs Sweden MAL0349 AM
kolektiff
EURO24M Norway Vs Sweden C4 2691 JC
kolektiff
EURO24M Norway Vs Sweden C4 2305 JC
kolektiff
EURO24M Norway Vs Sweden C4 2153 JC
kolektiff
EURO24M Norway Vs Sweden MAL0293 2 AM
kolektiff
EURO24M Norway Vs Sweden MAL0313 AM
kolektiff
EURO24M Slovenia Vs Denmark C4 8104 JC
Previous Article Slovenia upset Denmark for first time in over two decades
EURO24M Slovenia Vs Denmark MAL2216 2 AM
Next Article Summary: Slovenia to Cologne; Norway beat Sweden

Latest news

More News