Blonz and Bergerud spearhead record Norway win

A Scandinavian medal story

Norway and Sweden have both had their turns playing for the medals at major championships, but interestingly never in the same event. Norway had their breakout tournament at the EHF EURO 2016, reaching their first semi-final in any championship, while Sweden already had a strong trophy and medal record by that time.

Since Norway played that semi-final in Poland, they made it to the World Championship final twice in a row, in 2017 and 2019, as well as the EHF EURO 2020 semi-finals.

This iteration of Sweden players have also reached the semi-finals at four championships: The EHF EURO 2018 and 2022, playing for the trophy in 2018 and winning it in 2022, as well as the 2021 and 2023 World Championships.

While Sweden move on to the semi-finals again, Norway are left waiting for their first turn in a medal round since they clinched bronze at the EHF EURO 2020.

Photos © Kolektiff Images