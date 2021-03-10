Perfect ratings for working conditions at Women’s EHF EURO

Another high-rated subject was free of charge usage of Kinexon data, almost 50% of the journalists used it. Besides, the benefit of the EHF EURO 2020 media portal was appreciated by 77% as excellent (34%) or very good (43%). The rating for the event website www.ehf-euro.com was even higher with 85 per cent saying it was excellent (39%) or very good (46%.

Those, who had been working on-site, gave good marks to working areas, internet and food and beverage. And all of the survey participants gave the best marks for the cooperation with the EHF Media team, with 98% rating it excellent (61%) or very good (37%).

In their comments on the event, the journalists praised “great work in special conditions” at a “well-organized tournament” - and many share the hopes “to have a personal contact with players again”.

Thomas Schöneich, EHF Director Media & Communications said: “The closer we came to the Women’s EHF EURO 2020, the more it became obvious that this would be a very special event for everyone involved. The key for us was to allow for a maximum of participation for the journalists while always protecting the players’ health – and we are happy to see that the positive feedback received supports what we did.”

“Looking ahead, I think that the virtual mixed zone will stay because it increases the possibility of participation, but an online presence is not everything. The personal contact between the players and the media remains of utmost importance for the quality of the coverage.”

Thorsten vom Wege, head of the handball working group at the AIPS, said: The Danish hosts and the EHF have set a strong and clear signal, which can have an impact on sports and sports media beyond the pandemic. In times of decreased and limited budgets at media outlets on the one hand and digital development on the other, the opportunity created at the EHF EURO 2020 was basically a real alternative for media professionals. I am curious whether and how the AIPS, but also International Federations up to the IOC react to the results of the survey and whether a paradigm shift towards a new possibility of new coverage of sports and other events will be in the making.”