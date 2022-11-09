Boskovic: “Handball is a brand of Montenegro”

Ten years after lifting the trophy at the EHF EURO 2012, Montenegro are back in the limelight of the Women’s European Championship. As co-hosts, they have already qualified for the main round after their opening two games, looking good for a deep run into the tournament.

Current EHF Vice President Predrag Boskovic was the president of the Handball Federation of Montenegro in 2012, the year of the country's biggest success.

Boskovic points out what the importance is of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 for Montenegro, sport, and women's handball in particular.

“Co-hosting of the EHF EURO 2022 is very important for Montenegro. This is the biggest sports event in the country since our independence and it is a special obligation but also a privilege to be part of this story,” Boskovic says.

“During Covid-19, there was a drop in interest in sports among people, consequently for women’s handball, too. It is still visible that the fans are not back in the stands at their full capacity. Therefore, I think an event like this is important in that aspect, too.”

Judging by the first day of the competition in Podgorica, with more than 3,000 fans in the stands supporting Montenegro and leaving goosebumps to all the viewers with their cheering, it seems like Boskovic’s words are coming true.