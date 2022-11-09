Last four MOTW games for 2022 announced

The last four Match of the Week games before the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 heads into its winter break will take place in Denmark, Spain, Hungary and France, respectively.

The MOTW schedule for rounds 7 to 10:

Round 7:

Aalborg Håndbold vs HBC Nantes

Wednesday 23 November 2022 at 18:45 CET

Round 8:

Barça vs THW Kiel

Wednesday 30 November 2022 at 20:45 CET

Round 9:

Pick Szeged vs Lomza Industria Kielce

Wednesday 7 December 2022 at 18:45 CET

Round 10:

HBC Nantes vs Barça

Thursday, 15 December 2022 at 20:45 CET

All MOTW games in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League are streamed live on EHFTV with English commentary and receive extensive coverage across all EHF Champions League social media channels and on the eurohandball.com live blog.