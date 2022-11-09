Last four MOTW games for 2022 announced
The Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 returns to action on 23/24 November with round 7, followed by three more rounds before the winter break. The Match of the Week for those rounds have now been announced.
The last four Match of the Week games before the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2022/23 heads into its winter break will take place in Denmark, Spain, Hungary and France, respectively.
The MOTW schedule for rounds 7 to 10:
- Round 7:
Aalborg Håndbold vs HBC Nantes
Wednesday 23 November 2022 at 18:45 CET
- Round 8:
Barça vs THW Kiel
Wednesday 30 November 2022 at 20:45 CET
- Round 9:
Pick Szeged vs Lomza Industria Kielce
Wednesday 7 December 2022 at 18:45 CET
- Round 10:
HBC Nantes vs Barça
Thursday, 15 December 2022 at 20:45 CET
All MOTW games in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League are streamed live on EHFTV with English commentary and receive extensive coverage across all EHF Champions League social media channels and on the eurohandball.com live blog.