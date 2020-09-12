Moscow is a huge city, offering many kinds of entertainment, but the DELO EHF Champions League is something new for the Russian capital.

In fact, the last match played there in the women’s continental top flight took place in 1966, when Trud Moscow faced Kobenhavn.

The tournament was then called European Champions Cup, and Trud represented the USSR. Later Spartak Kiev clearly dominated the Soviet handball for many years, and in the post-Soviet Russia, Zvezda Zvenigorod used to be a major force, but they came from a Moscow suburb and usually played in Chekhov, outside Moscow.

Founded just one year ago, CSKA have big ambitions. The team coached by Jan Leslie proved it in their first-ever match in a European club competition, snatching a point from the Hungarian powerhouse, Gyori AUDI ETO KC.