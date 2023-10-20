Brnovic: “Results are consequence of positive atmosphere in the team”

The record holders in terms of participating in the EHF Champions League Women, with 29 seasons, has had ups and downs in recent years and were determined to change the course. Signing Dragan Adzic as head coach was the first step and with the perfect mixture of hungry domestic players and experienced foreign stars, Krim have begun a new chapter.

Five new players moved to the Slovenian capital and Tatjana Brnovic is one of them. The 24-year-old line player came to Krim after a year in Brest Bretagne Handball but Ljubljana is no new place for her. She had a short stint there in the 2020/21 season, but this time Brnovic will stay in Krim until 2025.

“I decided to come to Krim because I know the coach very well and his system of work. They told me the idea and all the players who will be in Ljubljana, and right from the start I believed in that vision. Krim have a clear goal and from us players to preparations and training, everything is going according to the plans so far and I am very happy,” says Brnovic.

Krim are hosting the Match of the Week in round 5 against Vipers Kristiansand on Saturday 21 October at 18:00 CEST (live on EHFTV). The three-time EHF Champions League winners will be a real challenge for the Slovenian side but Brnovic says they have been preparing well and can't wait for the match to start.

“Vipers are a team that has undergone changes every year and still in the last three years they managed to win the EHF Champions League. Which is an amazing achievement. They have welcomed this season with the new coach and new changes in the squad but still, they are a big challenge for us. They are a strong and serious team and I think it will be a great match to watch.”