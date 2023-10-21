Dramatic finish sees Krim and Vipers share spoils

Drama came in droves in the start of the fifth round of the EHF Champions League Women this season, as Vipers mastered a comeback in the Match of the Week against Krim, but their three-goal lead in the 56th minute was cancelled by the Slovenian champions, with the two teams sharing the spoils, after a 24:24 draw.

Elsewhere, Györi Audi ETO KC made it five out of five with a clear 32:29 win over Odense, as did Ikast Handbold with a clear 41:29 win over Zaglebie Lubin, while Brest Bretagne Handball piled the pressure on CSM Bucuresti, handing the Romanian side their third loss in five matches, 28:30.