Viborg struggle but stay unbeaten

While Viborg HK had already secured the top position in group D of the EHF European League Women, Chambray Touraine Handball had lost their chance to advance to the quarter-finals.

However, their encounter in round 6 was exciting until the last second, ending in a 29:29 draw, which means that the Danish team remain unbeaten in the current EHF European League Women season.

GROUP D

Viborg HK (DEN) vs Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) 29:29 (14:14)

Chambray goalkeeper Rikke Granlund helped her team for much of the game and finished with a 36 per cent save rate

Viborg were down 14:12 before goals from Laura Andersen and Kristina Jörgensen saw them draw level just before the break

Sara Hald's goal handed the Danish team their first lead after the restart in the 58th minute (28:27), but the visitors drew level before Viborg's Moa Högdahl missed a penalty seven seconds from the buzzer

Kristina Jörgensen and Moa Högdahl combined for 15 of 29 Viborg's goals, scoring eight and seven times respectively

Chambray have three points and will finish third in the group if Vac are defeated by Valcea on Sunday, while Viborg ended the group phase with 10 points

WATCH: Oh no you don't!!

That's perhaps what Anna Opstrup Kristensen said as the ball trickled towards the goal line! Great save by the @ViborgHK stopper! #ehfel pic.twitter.com/5mf3wGIGuz — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) February 19, 2022

Chambray leave on a high



The French team, who had lost four of their previous five matches, played a good game and had a chance to upset the group winners, as their advantage reached four goals early in the second half.

Even a draw is a good result for Chambray, who are playing in their first season in a European club competition. Although they have not progressed to the quarter-finals, the team has gained some valuable experience, which will certainly help them in future.