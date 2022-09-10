Vipers start title defence with a clear win

Vipers Kristiansand breezed to a winning start in the new season of the EHF Champions League Women, in which the Norwegian powerhouse is aiming to secure its third title in a row.

In a rematch of the final from two seasons ago and the first Match of the Week of the new season, Vipers clinched a clear 31:24 win against Brest Bretagne Handball, displaying strength, despite a busy summer on the transfer market, where they lost six players and ushered six new players in.