Bulgaria join Great Britain and Cyprus in 2028 promotion round

18 March 2025, 16:00

The six-team qualifiers promotion round on the path to the Men's EHF EURO 2028 now has three confirmed participants, after Bulgaria finished as runners-up to Great Britain at the 2025 IHF Emerging Nations Championship.

Great Britain and Cyprus confirmed their places in the round in January, having finished as the top two teams in qualifiers phase 1.

One place was also reserved for the best European team at the Emerging Nations tournament in Varna, Bulgaria. Great Britain beat the host nation 29:25 in the final on Sunday 16 March, but with Great Britain's place in the promotion round already confirmed, the berth went to runners-up Bulgaria.

The trio will be joined in the promotion round, scheduled for January 2026, by the three lowest-ranked teams from phase 2 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers, due to be completed on Sunday 11 May 2025.

As with previous editions, the promotion round will see the teams play two-legged ties, with the aim of advancing to phase 2 based on an aggregate victory.

Great Britain and Cyprus will be hoping for better this time around, having lost to Kosovo and Belgium, respectively, in the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers Promotion Round. 

Men's EHF EURO 2028 Promotion Round

  • Great Britain
  • Cyprus
  • Bulgaria
  • three lowest-ranked teams from the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers Phase 2

Photo © MSVPhotographers

