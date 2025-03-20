Familiar foes to meet in crunch play-offs

20 March 2025, 11:00

The EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 is back as the play-offs promise to deliver thrilling encounters in the battle for the quarter-finals. The Match of the Week travels to Koprivnica on Saturday where HC Podravka Vegeta will try to beat French powerhouse Brest Bretagne Handball, while last season's finalists HB Ludwigsburg will face Krim Mercator Ljubljana on home soil.

The Romanian derby between CSM Bucuresti and Rapid Bucuresti, as well as the Scandinavian clash between Odense Håndbold and Storhamar Handball Elite, also promise to bring exciting action in the race for the quarter-finals.

PLAY-OFFS, FIRST LEG

MOTW: HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)
Saturday 22 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Podravka Vegeta return to the knockout phase after a three-season wait — their last appearance before that was in 2008/09; Brest have reached this stage for five consecutive seasons
  • this will be the fifth encounter between these two clubs in the EHF Champions League Women, with Brest winning all four previous matches
  • centre back Matea Pletikosic leads Podravka in scoring with 69 goals, while goalkeeper Lucija Bešen ranks as the third-best goalkeeper in the competition with 114 saves at 30 per cent save efficiency
  • Brest rely on Clarisse Mairot (68 goals) and Anna Vyakhireva with (61 goals) goals, alongside goalkeeper Katharina Filter who has 109 saves at 33 per cent save efficiency
  • Brest boast the second-best attack among all play-off teams, scoring 414 goals in 14 matches, tied with CSM Bucuresti
  • Podravka welcomed line player Ana Debelic from Vipers Kristiansand, who returned to Koprivnica after almost five years abroad

We've played really, really good games so far, so why not this game on Saturday, and the next one in Brest. Nobody thought we'd play such good handball and make it to the play-offs. Now is the time. Brest are definitely the favourite. We weren't the favourite in any of the games, which is why I think this will be a very good game on Saturday. There's not too much pressure on our side.
Katarina Pandža
Left back, HC Podravka Vegeta
I‘m looking forward to the match. Podravka have played a good season until now and I expect a tough game. We have to play at a high level and if we do that, I‘m certain that we‘ll be in a good situation for the second game at home.
Katharina Filter
Goalkeeper, Brest Bretagne Handball

CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)
Saturday, 22 March, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • CSM have made the quarter-finals in each of the previous nine seasons in the European premium competition, being eliminated in this phase in the last six seasons – with the 2019/20 season being cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic
  • CSM have two players among the top four scorers this season, with Elizabeth Omoregie second (90 goals), while Cristina Neagu is fourth, with 80 goals
  • Rapid have the largest number of goals conceded this season among the play-off teams, 412 goals, while CSM had the best attack in their group, with an average number of 29.5 goals netted per match
  • CSM Bucuresti have dominated Rapid in the past 10 years, winning 14 out of the 16 matches played, with one draw and one win for Rapid
  • in the single match played this season, CSM secured a 29:24 home win in the Romanian league

This game in the Champions League play-offs against CSM Bucuresti is a special match for Romania with a fantastic emotional dimension. It’s a Bucharest derby, the arena will be full and I am sure that it will be a beautiful match for the fans. We have to prepare the match and to fight very well and I believe that the team is ready and wants to prove that Rapid deserve the place at this stage of the Champions League.
David Ginesta Montes
Head coach, CS Rapid Bucuresti

HB Ludwigsburg (GER) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO)
Sunday 23 March, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • this is Ludwigsburg's fourth time progressing from the group phase — their best season was 2023/24, when they reached the final under their previous name, SG BBM Bietigheim
  • Krim have missed the quarter-finals in the last two seasons and will aim to break that streak against Ludwigsburg
  • Ludwigsburg's Johanna Bundsen is the competition's best goalkeeper, with 175 saves at 33.33 per cent save efficiency, while Krim's main force is right back Ana Gros with 77 goals
  • both teams have shown almost identical efficiency on both ends of the court — Ludwigsburg scoring 391 goals and conceding 411, while Krim have 390 goals scored and 404 conceded
  • their past meetings include four encounters in the 2020/21 and 2022/23 group phases — Krim won twice, Ludwigsburg once, and one match ended in a draw
  • at the beginning of March 2025, Ludwigsburg won the German Cup against HSG Blomberg-Lippe

Ljubljana have an outstanding squad with many top players. While they haven't achieved good results all season, they've been performing better recently. Therefore, I expect a close game with a 50-50 chance of reaching the quarter-finals. The first leg at home will be very important, and we want to win it to lay a good foundation for the difficult away game in Ljubljana. We want to have a strong defence and play with a lot of pace going forward.
Jakob Vestergaard
Head coach, HB Ludwigsburg
Our opponents might be somewhat similar to us – they have had ups and downs in the EHF Champions League. It's true that we're playing the first game away, but this game will reveal a lot. From experience, I know that Sunday's result won't be decisive, but we still want a positive outcome. We're definitely going to Germany for the win – that's our goal.
Tjaša Stanko
Left back, Krim Mercator Ljubljana

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)
Sunday, 23 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Odense have won 15 of the last 16 matches played in all competitions, with the only loss coming at home, in the group phase, 32:23 against Team Esbjerg
  • the Danish side has made the play-offs in each of the previous four seasons, and made it to the quarter-finals three times, once eliminating Storhamar
  • Storhamar have won only three matches in the 14 played so far this season and grabbed only two wins at home, 25:23 against CS Gloria 2018 BN and 29:28 against Krim Mercator Ljubljana
  • Odense have by far the largest number of goals scored this season, 434, and the best attacking efficiency of any team in the EHF Champions League Women, 73.1 per cent, scoring 83 more goals than Storhamar
  • Odense are unbeaten in the two matches against Storhamar, winning 30:22 and drawing 30:30 against the Norwegian side in the play-offs of the 2022/23 season 

Odense are a solid team with many experienced players and a lot of experience from Europe. For us it is about setting the pace of the game and winning as many of the duels in our defence as possible. It will also be important to focus on avoiding simple technical errors, so that we do not give them the opportunity for easy counterattacks.
June Krogh
Goalkeeper, Storhamar Handball Elite
230225 Mwol 0567

Photos © Raluca Malnasi (main), Marco Wolf (in-text)

