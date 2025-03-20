Familiar foes to meet in crunch play-offs

The EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 is back as the play-offs promise to deliver thrilling encounters in the battle for the quarter-finals. The Match of the Week travels to Koprivnica on Saturday where HC Podravka Vegeta will try to beat French powerhouse Brest Bretagne Handball, while last season's finalists HB Ludwigsburg will face Krim Mercator Ljubljana on home soil.

The Romanian derby between CSM Bucuresti and Rapid Bucuresti, as well as the Scandinavian clash between Odense Håndbold and Storhamar Handball Elite, also promise to bring exciting action in the race for the quarter-finals.