Rising star Arroyo aims for EHF Finals with Bera Bera

Having turned 21 this month, Arroyo is one of the most promising talents in women’s handball. Having made her debut in the senior national team last October, she also impressed in the younger age categories when Spain won the W19 EHF Championship 2023.
Her exquisite performances also enrolled her into EHF’s Respect Your Talent programme, which has helped the Spanish left back become better in all aspects of life.
“We have talked about handball, but also about the life outside of handball. I have learnt a lot about contracts, about taking the right steps in life, but also I had a chance to see what former players said about handball, which is always amazing. Yes, this helped me develop,” Arroyo says.
The left back is also thinking about the grand scheme of things and not only about handball, as she enrolled in studying psychology, a subject she has always been interested in from a young age.
“I like it a lot. Now I study online, because it can also help my handball career and do both at the same time. But it is interesting, I was always fascinated by it, and I think the playing career has a shelf life and you need to be prepared for what follows,” she says.
“And psychology is also important in handball, in the sport, therefore it is interesting to see it in a broader way.”