Rising star Arroyo aims for EHF Finals with Bera Bera

The last months have been a whirlwind for Carmen Arroyo Pimienta. The Spanish left back made her debut in the senior national team as a 20-year-old prodigy and was one of the players who impressed in Spain’s line-up, announcing herself as one of the building blocks of a team in the middle of a rebuild.

At club level, she was snapped up by champions Super Amara Bera Bera in 2023, the team which identified her potential and helped Arroyo improve step by step, taking a cautious approach.

But the left back emerged as one of the top players in the roster in the EHF European League Women, being decisive for Bera Bera when the Spanish team made it through two tight qualification rounds – against Sport Lisboa e Benfica (62:60 on aggregate) and MKS FunFloor Lublin (45:43), respectively – and secured their group phase ticket.

It was the first time Bera Bera managed to get through the qualifying stages of the EHF European League, after failing to do so in each of the previous four seasons.