Call for applicants for seventh edition of MESGO

The Executive Master in European Sport Governance (MESGO), a high-end international study programme supported by the EHF and designed for experienced managers and executives working across Europe and internationally, is now calling for applicants for its seventh edition.

The programme provides its participants with the tools and knowledge to rise to the numerous challenges facing sport in Europe such as the commercial development of the most popular competitions, the establishment and on-going development of European political and economic institutions and societal problems to which sport is not immune.

The MESGO is divided into nine sessions being held at partner universities and at the headquarters of sports organisations around the world.

Each of the week-long sessions touches on one main topic such as the governance of sports organisations, legal frameworks, strategic marketing and ethics.

The seventh edition of the MESGO starts in August 2022. Applications are being accepted from 1-31 March 2022. For more information visit www.mesgo.org and check the brochure here.