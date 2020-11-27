Calling all coaches: The iCoachKids International Conference is back

EHF partners iCoachKids are holding their fourth International Conference in December with a number of guest speakers from around the globe offering expert advise.

The iCoachKids project helps children from all backgrounds enjoy playing sport. It does so by targeting coaches and parents with free online resources to help them keep their children active and interested in sport.

The iCoachKids International Conference will take online on 2 and 3 December 2020, with the programme including 17 presentations and 22 speakers from nine countries across four continents.

Handball coaches interested in the discussions can register now to hear about cutting edge best practice examples and research on Preventing Sport Dropout (Day 1) and Talent Development (Day 2)

Speakers include:

Kris van der Haegen, Royal Belgian Football Association, Belgium

Dan Whymark, UEFA

Adrian Silla, Real Madrid Foundation, Spain

Jill Ellis, former US Football Women’s Head Coach

Kayan Bool, NOC*NSF, Netherlands

Prof. Joe Baker, York University Canada

Prof Catherine Woods, University of Limerick

Ken Martel, USA Hockey

Andy Rogers, Sport New Zealand

iCK Co-Founder Dr Sergio Lara-Bercial said: “We are delighted that we have been able to pull together such a tremendous programme full of world-class speakers. It is a testament to the strength of the iCoachKids Global Movement and the work of the partners and supporters. And the response so far has been fantastic having destroyed all our registration records from previous editions.”

The conference is already reaching capacity with over 1,000 coaches signing up from all five continents.

Registration is via the iCoachKids Website, or to find out further information, email k.livingstone@icce.ws.