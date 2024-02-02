20240120

Camilla Herrem: We have to win the remaining games

EHF / Ida Hummeluhr
02 February 2024, 12:00

Sola HK started the group phase of the EHF European League with four points out of a possible six, a situation that their star wing, Camilla Herrem, puts into focus ahead of the fourth round of games this weekend, where the Norwegian team meets Romanian side CSM Targu Jiu on Saturday at 16.00 CET, on EHFTV.

"We are satisfied with the matches against Malaga and Targu Jiu, but do not feel we have performed at our very best yet. We swing a little too much in the games. It's going to be a very equal group," is the conclusion from the important Camilla Herrem, despite a preliminary first place in the group, where the Norwegian team is on the same number of points as both Costa del Sol Malaga and Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC.

“We are not satisfied with how our game against Motherson was. We did a lot that wasn't our plan and drifted apart a bit at the back, but I also think they have a very strong team. The away game against Malaga was straight and tough, so I am very satisfied that we managed to win by a few goals, it was extremely important," Herrem asserts, when talking about the tight group.

The plan for how Sola HK can optimise its game is already in place with the experienced, Norwegian national team player - although she does not want to reveal too much to the opponents.

"You can always get a little better day by day, so we work a lot on our own game, and I feel that we always prepare very well against those we have to play against".

“We have to win the remaining games, prepare as well as we have done so far and think about our own game and not just worry about what the opponent is doing. We have some tough games left, so anything can happen, it's about who can perform best when it gets close, and who keeps a cool head in the decisive games," says Camilla Herrem ahead of the match against the current bottom side of the group, CSM Targu Jiu, who are yet to get points on the board.

Back to Romania

If we rewind back nine years, CSM Targu Jiu was a team that Herrem could meet every day in the league, as in 2014/15 she played in Romanian handball for HCM Baia Mare.

"I am looking forward to going back to Romania because the interest in handball is so great there and there is always a lot of life in the stands. We got off to a really good start at home and the game ended quite early, but I know they have a really good goalkeeper who can really close the goal, so we have to be as well prepared as last time," says the 37-year-old left wing. The stay in Romania is, however, so far behind Herrem that there are no wild advantages for her to take with her.

"I don't think it gives me any advantage, apart from the fact that I think it's super fun to play with lots of sound and life in the stands. It was perhaps the coolest thing, when I played there myself, that it was already full before we had to warm up in the hall. Fantastic experience every single game”.

And when the conversation turns to the goals and ambitions for the last half of the group stage in the EHF European League as well as the possible further progress in the top international tournament, Camilla Herrem knows very well what she dreams of.

"Our goal is perhaps to go one step further than last year. It would have been extremely fun to play the EHF Finals with Sola, but we know that there are many extremely good teams, so first of all we have to go through the group stage and then the quarter-finals, which is the goal at the moment".

