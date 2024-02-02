Camilla Herrem: We have to win the remaining games

"We are satisfied with the matches against Malaga and Targu Jiu, but do not feel we have performed at our very best yet. We swing a little too much in the games. It's going to be a very equal group," is the conclusion from the important Camilla Herrem, despite a preliminary first place in the group, where the Norwegian team is on the same number of points as both Costa del Sol Malaga and Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC.

“We are not satisfied with how our game against Motherson was. We did a lot that wasn't our plan and drifted apart a bit at the back, but I also think they have a very strong team. The away game against Malaga was straight and tough, so I am very satisfied that we managed to win by a few goals, it was extremely important," Herrem asserts, when talking about the tight group.

The plan for how Sola HK can optimise its game is already in place with the experienced, Norwegian national team player - although she does not want to reveal too much to the opponents.

"You can always get a little better day by day, so we work a lot on our own game, and I feel that we always prepare very well against those we have to play against".

“We have to win the remaining games, prepare as well as we have done so far and think about our own game and not just worry about what the opponent is doing. We have some tough games left, so anything can happen, it's about who can perform best when it gets close, and who keeps a cool head in the decisive games," says Camilla Herrem ahead of the match against the current bottom side of the group, CSM Targu Jiu, who are yet to get points on the board.