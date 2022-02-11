Camille Aoustin: “It is already a final”

Shortly before turning 31 last year, French left wing Camille Aoustin made one of the biggest decisions of her career. After playing four seasons with Hungarian side Siofok, she wanted to move back to her native country.

“I felt like I had taken everything I had to take. It felt like the right moment to come back closer to my family. I also wanted to start thinking about what I would do after my career, and that was easier if I was in France,” she recalls.

Her first six months in Besancon have been, she says, “everything I imagined they would be.” The former Metz Handball player is one of the oldest in a very young and talented squad. And even though she is not the captain, her experience is key for her teammates.