Can Serbia find the missing ingredient?

Element of mystery

Coming off the court in Celje, the players and coach Uros Bregar have struggled to outline exactly what has gone wrong for them so far.

“I cannot be satisfied with this game. We made so many mistakes in attack and we really didn’t have luck with shots from distance,” said Jovana Stoiljkovic after the opener against Sweden, while Jelena Lavko commented on the match against Denmark: “I don’t know what to say. We played really bad. We couldn’t find good solutions and chances for attack and then defence also didn’t work so good.”

As Liscevic highlighted, the team do have some player changes at this EURO, but many in the side are also long-time stalwarts. Aside from the few squad changes, Liscevic underlined that the preparation felt successful. So why exactly have things not aligned on court as yet?

Perhaps it comes down to the mystery missing ingredient that decides sports results — a team or an individual can do all the right preparation, feel mentally prepared and physically ready, yet there is no guarantee that the highest performance level will come. That is the beauty and the brutality of sport, where things can click into place, but they can also go so wrong in comparison with what is expected. It is nothing new for players at this level.

“Sometimes I cannot even sleep because of those things, like in the last periods, in my club, things didn’t go well and I was feeling so down. Then I came here, it was huge amount of hope, beautiful energy, everything was so good. I was believing like hell more than ever, and then it happens, something like that — the complete opposite than in my head,” said Liscevic.

Slovenia were also dissatisfied with their round 2 game — a 22:33 loss to Sweden, following a stellar opening that saw them overthrow 2020 semi-finalists Denmark 28:26. Slovenia delivered a great first half against Sweden, with a score of 14:13 for the Scandinavian side at the break, but seemed to tire in the second period as their opponents slipped away. Regarding this kind of fatigue, Liscevic believes there is more than physical conditioning at play; that perhaps the expenditure of emotional energy plays a role as well.