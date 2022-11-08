The first leg is planned for 3/4 December and the list of the Last 16 participants will be finalised by the end of the second leg matches schedule on 10 December.

Round 3 will feature several really interesting pairings as the 2021 EHF European Cup winners AEK Athens take on Alingsås HK from Sweden, the Austrian side HC Fivers WAT Margareten will lock horns with RD Riko Ribnica from Slovenia or the Swiss team Wacker Thun will play against Olympiacos SFP from Greece.

EHF European Cup Men Round 3 pairings:

MRK Sesvete (CRO) vs KH Besa Famgas (KOS)

HC Dinamo Pancevo (SRB) vs Besiktas Yurtbay Seramik (TUR)

IBV Vestmannaeyjar (ISL ) vs HC Dukla Praha (CZE)

Runar Sandefjord Elite (NOR) vs Pölva Serviti (EST)

Talent tym Plzenskeho kraje (CZE ) vs AS SGS Ramhat Hashron (ISR)

Förthof UHK Krems (AUT) vs Vojvodina (SRB)

AEK Athens HC (GRE) vs Alingsås HK (SWE)

HCB Karvina (CZE) vs RK Gracanica (BIH)

HC Vise BM (BEL) vs ØIF Arendal (NOR)

RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) vs RK Partizan (SRB)

KEMBIT-LIONS (NED) vs Sidea Group Junior Fasano (ITA)

Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP) vs HB Red Boys Differdange (LUX)

HC Fivers WAT Margareten (AUT) vs RD Riko Ribnica (SLO)

MSK Povazska Bystrica (SVK) vs HRK Gorica (CRO)

Wacker Thun (SUI) vs Olympiacos SFP (GRE)

BK-46 (FIN ) vs Nærbø IL (NOR)