Jankovic: “Sports means friendship”

The 69-year-old Zoran Jankovic was the President of the Slovenian Handball Federation between 1996 and 2004; one year later he was named the federation’s first Honorary President.

Since 2006, he is the Mayor of Ljubljana, and it comes to no surprise that both roles connect him closely to the Women’s EHF EURO 2022.

“Ljubljana has hosted championships in volleyball, basketball and handball, but all for men – this is the first time the city hosts a women’s championship,” he said.

“The effect for the city is just positive. The city will become more known. Every championship gives us this chance, as people are following the event and will recognise Ljubljana.

“Many fans will come from abroad and it will be good for the city’s economy, its hotels and restaurants. Sports, for me, means friendship.”

The final highlight under his presidency of the Slovenian federation was the Men’s EHF EURO 2004, with the preparation period and eventually having a lasting impact on the development of handball in Slovenia – something, Jankovic hopes, will also happen with the Women’s EHF EURO 2022.

In 2001 and 2003, Krim Ljubljana won the EHF Champions League Women. At the end of the 2003/04 season, RK Celje climbed Europe’s club handball throne when they won the EHF Champions League Men.

“Both championships hold the same importance. 2004 was the first for us and we won silver. Shortly afterwards Celje won the EHF Champions League.

“When Krim won the EHF Champions League the first time, the number of girls starting to play handball increased by 300%,” Jankovic remembered.