Chambray take maiden group win

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev29 January 2022, 20:00

Both Chambray Touraine Handball and Vaci NKSE were looking for their first points after losing two previous matches, and it was the French team who dominated the match to claim a 29:27 victory.

GROUP D
Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) vs Vaci NKSE (HUN) 29:27 (18:11)

  • the opening minutes saw some close fight, but then home team enjoyed a 6:0 run to take a 11:4 lead 18 minutes into the match
  • Chambray's top scorer Ida Lagebron scored all her seven goals in the first half, contributing a lot to her team's seven-goal lead
  • ten minutes after the restart, Vac closed the gap to 22:20, but then Sophia Fehri powered Chambray to a 4:0 run
  • with a tally of seven goals, Greta Kacsor became Vac's best scorer
  • Chambray are ranked third in the group with two points, while Vac are yet to earn their first points, as they have lost all three games so far

Three away games remaining

The French team, who are playing their debut season in the European club competitions, have already faced all their group rivals at home. After two narrow defeats against Viborg HK and SCM Ramnicu Valcea, Chambray finally earned their first win and should not be written off as a contender for a quarter-final spot. However, it will not be easy for them to reach this goal, as they will play all three remaining matches away from home.

