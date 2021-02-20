Chekhov win fourth game in a row in Skopje

The two teams were riding completely different momentums prior to this game.

Metalurg, sitting bottom of the group, had lost their last three games in the group phase while Chekhov, thanks to winning their last three games, were now third. The Russian side could even hope to close in on Leon, if the Spanish side was to lose against Plock later today.

The first game between the two teams was played two weeks ago, with Chekhov taking the points at home (40:27).

GROUP A

HC Metalurg (MKD) vs Chekhovskie Medvedi (RUS) 32:37 (17:21)

As Roman Ostachenko gathered four goals in the first ten minutes of the game, Chekhov took control of the first half, gaining their largest advantage of four goals halfway through.

Despite delivering a much better performance than they did earlier this week in Plock, Metalurg were never in the position to come back into the game. Chekhov were ahead by six at some points, before reaching the final siren leading by five.

Top scorer of the game was Metalurg’s Marko Tarabochi with nine.

Chekhov remain third in the group, just one point short of Leon. The Spanish side will play later tonight in Plock.

Marko Tarabochia, a comeback to look out for

We had not seen Bosnian leftback Marko Tarabochia on a handball court since December. He made a welcome return for Metalurg tonight, scoring nine and being far more aggressive on the court than his replacements were in Plock this week. With him and Zlatko Horvat back on track for the end of the group phase, Metalurg might be on the verge of a first win next week in Fivers.