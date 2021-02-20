Braila are through to the quarter-finals

While Siófok stayed unbeaten with a victory over Fleury, Braila gave Kuban no chance and advanced to the next stage. In group A, Zvezda still have the chance to make the quarter-finals after today’s triumph, however they need Paris 92 to slip tomorrow.

GROUP A

Vaci NKSE (HUN) vs HC Zvezda (RUS) 29:30 (15:17)

Zvezda took an early four goal-lead, but did not manage to retain it. Thanks to Nikolett Dioszegi and her four goals in the first half, Vaci were back on track within minutes and were only down by two at the break (15:17)

the two sides remained neck-and-neck during the whole first half, Zvezda's Ekaterina Kirikias making the difference, stopping two shots in a row to help her team take another three-goal advantage, which would last for the Russian side until the final siren.

Top scorer of the game was Zvezda’s Natalia Nikitina, who netted nine times.

Zvezda are still in the running for a quarter-finals ticket. The Russian side will go through if Paris 92 do not take a point tomorrow at Herning-Ikast.

GROUP D

H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU) vs Kuban (RUS) 36:32 (17:13)

the Russian side never led during the game as the hosts led from start to finish

Braila’s left wing, Alina Ramona Czeczi, finished as her team’s best scorer with 8 while Diana Golub and Mariia Dudina both netted 8 times for Kuban

with this win, H.C. Dunarea Braila advanced to the next stage and will face CS Minaur Baia Mare in the quarter-finals, which means there will be one Romanian club at the competition's FINAL4

Continuously evolving

H.C. Dunarea Braila had only one point after three rounds with only a slight chance of advancing. However, from their last three bouts, the squad has gathered 3 wins and 6 points. Thanks to this great form, they will face their domestic opponents, Baia Mare, in the quarter-finals.

Siófok KC (HUN) vs Fleury Loiret HB (FRA) 29:28 (13:13)