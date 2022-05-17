Wolff wary of second leg danger

Lomza Vive Kielce took a big step towards the EHF FINAL4 2022 last week with a 31:28 victory away to Montpellier but that cushion means very little to club captain Andreas Wolff.

“For me the difference of three goals actually doesn’t matter as three goals are nothing in handball. If we start weak, we can be like 0:3 down immediately and the whole advantage is gone.

“We need to keep our mentality to be focused on winning the game, not on losing by two or something similarly stupid.”

Strong words from the German goalkeeper and understandably so when you consider Kielce’s recent history, most notably in last season’s play-offs against HBC Nantes.

On that occasion, Kielce let a first-leg lead slip at home, losing 34:31 and crashing out of the competition early. Wolff recorded five saves from 31 shots on goal in a game that has not been easy to get over.

“The game against Nantes from past season has been in my head all the time. I do not want to repeat what happened then and I want to reach the FINAL4. I want to play well in the upcoming match and help the team as much as I can.”