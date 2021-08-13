Clash of the champions headlines opening weekend

The European Handball Federation has confirmed the playing dates and throw-off times for the first eight rounds of the DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 season.

All group phase matches will take place on Saturdays and Sundays, beginning on 11 and 12 September.

Vipers with stern test in round 1

It is safe to say that the highlight of the opening weekend will see reigning champions Vipers Kristiansand travel to Györ to face the team who won the previous three editions of the competition.

This mouth-watering group B match takes place on Saturday 11 September at 18:00 CEST, following the headline group A match between Rostov-Don and Brest Bretagne Handball at 16:00.

Round 1 fixtures (all times CEST)

Saturday 11 September

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (16:00)

Rostov-Don vs Brest Bretagne Handball (16:00)

HC Podravka Vegeta vs Buducnost Bemax (18:00)

Györi Audi ETO KC vs Vipers Kristiansand (18:00)

Sunday 12 September

Team Esbjerg vs CSM Bucuresti (14:00)

IK Sävehof vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (14:00)

Metz Handball vs CSKA (16:00)

Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK vs Odense Handbold (16:00)

A full overview of the two groups and the schedule for the first eight rounds, including throw-off times, can be found here.