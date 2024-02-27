Close away wins for Sävehof, BSV open round 3
SG Flensburg-Handewitt, Bjerringbro-Silkeborg, and Dinamo Bucuresti have secured their place in the knockout phase with wins in the early matches of round 3 in the EHF European League Men main round on Tuesday. Two thrillers ended 34:33, as BSV won at Kadetten Schaffhausen, while IK Sävehof earned the same result at Skjern Håndbold. Flensburg took a 12-goal win against Vojvodina and Dinamo overpowered Constanta in a Romanian derby.
It's our own fault. Even though we didn't play the best game in the world, we were fairly in control and can drive home the victory. It is really bitter, and it must never happen that we throw it away.
We knew we could go into the game without pressure. It is a great result and a great day for us. It is very rare that Swedish teams win on Danish soil, so I am really proud of that.
It was OK. They missed quite a lot of players and we also rested a few. So, the two points was what we needed.
We want to fight in the next seasons so that the difference in the quality of play gets less. We are very proud that we have this opportunity to play against such a team as Flensburg.
The fist 20 minutes we needed two timeouts to find into the game. Then it was a big fight. In the end we had our chances to win the game but we didn't score and such a good team like Bjerringbro punch this.
I think the first 20 minutes were maybe the best minutes of the whole season. But I'm a little bit disappointed about the last six minutes in the first half. After that, it was a tough game and in the end there were only small things that made the difference.
It was a tough game, we missed of a lot of chances, same like in Bucharest. They hit us on counterattacks and the difference on the scoreboard shows what happened on the court. We entered the court motivated. I congratulate my team for this amazing season and I congratulate also Dinamo for the win.
I think we played two amazing games against Constanta. They are a good team, we dominated both games against them. It was important to gain the advantage straight from the start of the game because if you let them play, they put you in trouble. The hall was full, everybody talked about handball and this game was a very important one for the Romanian teams involved in EHF European League.