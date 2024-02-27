Close away wins for Sävehof, BSV open round 3

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (DEN) 33:34 (17:19)

Despite 10 goals of Icelander Odinn Thor Rikhardsson, Kadetten Schaffhausen lost the thriller against Bjerringbro-Silkeborg. One week after the clear 36:30 win on home ground, this time, the Danish side were lucky, though Schaffhausen were ahead only four times in the whole 60 minutes: at 21:20, 22:21, 26:25 and 27:26. Like in the reverse fixture, Thomas Solstad was BSV’s top scorer, this time by nine goals, but experienced Rasmus Lauge scored the decisive goal 50 seconds before the end. Goalkeeper Mikkel Lövqvist secured the win with his 10th and last save against Luka Maros with the final buzzer. The biggest gap in the second half were two goals, and the match was constantly on the edge. Having six points on their account and after winning the aggregate encounter against Kadetten, Bjerringbro have snatched their ticket for the play-offs – but need to beat Flensburg by more than 10 goals to finish the group on top. Kadetten remain on four points, two ahead of their last opponents Vojvodina, which they beat 27:24 on home ground.