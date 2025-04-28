EHF FINAL4 2025 semi-final pairings set

Conducted by the EHF President, Michael Wiederer, in the European Handball House in Vienna, the two semi-final pairings were drawn for the highlight weekend of the women’s top-tier club competition.

Record six-time champions Györi Audi ETO KC will once again meet Team Esbjerg at 15:00 CEST in the MVM Dome in Budapest, after they clashed at the EHF FINAL4 2024, where Györ first beat them 24:23 and eventually finished on the winners' podium.

Metz Handball, the only unbeaten team still in the race for the prestigious trophy, will play against EHF FINAL4 debutants Odense Håndbold at 18:00.

Representatives of all four participating teams were present at the draw virtually

Kari Brattset Dale, Györi Audi ETO KC line player, commented on the club being perceived as a favourite: “Györ will always go in as a favourite, because of history and, of course, the reigning champions will always be favourites. We are ready for this pressure, and is something we are used to.”

Michala Møller, Team Esbjerg left back, looked back at last year’s match against their semi-final opponent: “Last year it was an amazing semi-final against Györ and I believe that it will be on the same level here, but hopefully we will win it this time.”

Cléopatre Darleux, Metz Handball goalkeeper, who will say goodbye to an active career in Budapest, analysed their season: “It’s crazy! We improved with every match. We worked every day, we worked so much, we went step by step, and we built our season on it. I hope it will continue until the end!”

Maren Aardahl, Odense Håndbold line player, says the team will go to Budapest without pressure: “Right now, the underdog stamp is the best, to go without pressure. For sure we will go into the weekend like that, without pressure, just playing our game. But at the same time, we have a lot of players that have played many international games, Olympics, World championships, European championships, and we will bring all our experience into this weekend.”