Switzerland clinch first points with dominant win

Switzerland earned their first win in the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers on Thursday night, defeating Finland in a decisive manner, 32:19.

Based on goal difference, Switzerland were already third in group 7, although they were on zero points alongside Finland. The two points from the win therefore cement Switzerland’s place in third behind North Macedonia and Denmark, who will meet later on Thursday night.

GROUP 7

Finland vs Switzerland 19:32 (8:15)

both teams entered the clash on the back of two losses in their previous matches — one each against North Macedonia and Denmark — and therefore on the hunt for their first points in the qualifiers

Switzerland took the upper hand after the first five minutes and cruised to a seven-goal lead by the 26th minute, 12:5. With 15 minutes remaining, the visitors hit a 10-goal advantage, 24:14

highlighting the trouble for Finland’s defence to contain their opponents’ attack and passes into the easiest shooting position, line player Alen Milosevic scored seven goals in the first 30 minutes and 10 overall

Switzerland goalkeeper Nikola Portner had a great outing before he was replaced by Aurel Bringolf when the outcome was clear, tallying 11 saves at 41 per cent, plus one goal

the teams will meet for the reverse fixture on Sunday, with Switzerland taking their turn as hosts, in Schaffhausen

Switzerland restore hope with first points

With three matches remaining after Thursday’s action, a lot can happen in the standings so the race is not over for Finland, but Switzerland are now in a more promising position to challenge for the top-two rank.

For the 2020 edition, Switzerland ended a 14-year wait to contest the EHF EURO again and in January they returned to the World Championship after last playing in 1995. Will they continue their run of major championship participations?