Coaches debate 7v6 in latest EHF Webinar

The panellists hail from Denmark and Norway but both currently ply their trade in Romania. Kim Rasmussen arrived at Rapid Bucuresti earlier this year after recent stints with the Montenegrin and the South Korean women’s national teams as well as league rival Gloria Bistrița. The other panellist Bent Dahl has been with SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea since 2021 and was named head coach of the Czech women’s national team the following year.

The webinar opened with the question of whether 7v6 actually promotes the game and whether it is unfair to higher-quality teams. Speaking first, Dahl commented on how 7v6 can bring weaker teams closer to more talented teams but did not think it was unfair. “No, it’s not. I say it’s the opposite. You can use it as a tool against a good team if you want to, for example, reduce the tempo. But unfair? No, I don’t think so,” as the Norwegian finished his statement.

In contrast, Rasmussen made a remark on how top teams are the best at using 7v6. “It's not unfair, and I don't think it's unfair to the higher quality teams because they are the ones that are actually really good at using it, so they really have an extra tool in the box,” explained Rasmussen. On the other hand, he felt that it was hurting the sport.

“It's not helping handball, that's my opinion. You can use it in many tactical aspects. Promoting our handball? I don't think so. I don't think anyone wants to see someone shoot from 25 meters on an empty goal. And half of the time they missed the shot,” he stated.

Later, the topic became how often the tactic should be used in a match, and Rasmussen said that it depends on the team’s chemistry. “It depends on how well the team knows each other. If they have been together several years, where players know exactly what the coach is expecting from seven against six, if the coach trusts the players will not throw the ball away too many times, I think it can be used whenever you want. But that takes a long time to get to know each other so you can really trust it,” as the Dane gave his opinion on the topic.

Bent Dahl mentioned EHF European League Women finalists Nykøbing Falster Håndbold as an example of a team successfully using 7v6 to change the match’s momentum.

“Last year I met Nykøbing Falster in the European League, and they were very good at playing seven against six. They used a lot of time to do practice, I think, and they changed some parts of our game doing it. Because they had a difficult part in the game, they played 7v6,” he said.

Rasmussen replied that Nykøbing Falster’s success was due in part to coach Jakob Larsen who has been at the club since 2017. “Nykøbing are a great example because they have had the same coach now for so many years, so they could build some consistency. They could find out what they are really good at,” stated the Dane.