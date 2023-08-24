Sorina Grozav expects “an even tougher challenge”
Since her birth in 1999, CS Rapid Bucuresti's Sorina Grozav (née Tîrcă), was earmarked as a future handball player, due to her mother, Mariana, being the most prodigious goal scorer in the history of the Romania national team.
Such was the pull of Mariana Tîrcă’s career, everybody was expecting little Sorina, who was was joining her mother on the court from the age of two, to become a handball player and follow in her mother’s footsteps.
Two decades later, Sorina has not only become a handball player, she is dubbed to be a leader for Romania’s national team in the future, after making her debut in a major international tournament at EHF EURO 2022. She also starred on her debut in the EHF Champions League Women, scoring 72 goals for CS Rapid Bucuresti, last season’s surprise package.
“At times, it has been a pressure, indeed. But I am truly proud to have her as my mother. I have learnt a lot, of course, both on and off the court, which has been a blessing. Of course, you cannot satisfy everybody, but I am happy that I have made my family proud,” says Grozav.
However, as time goes by, and more and more young fans get acquainted with handball, Sorina is making her own name for herself, forging a path of her own rather than simply being Mariana Tîrcă’s daughter. That process comes with a progression in performance for both club and country.
“I have been feeling that a bit, of course, but I think it is just normal. Yet I will always be the daughter of my mother, that is for sure, nothing will ever change that,” smiles Rapid’s left back.
Her move to Rapid in 2021, after six years at Corona Brașov, the club where she started playing handball and where she was coached by her mother, proved to be an excellent decision from every point of view.
While not being a towering back – Grozav is 1.77m tall – she has gained invaluable experience, being on the court nearly all the time, covering all the positions in the back line, even right back, despite being a right-handed player.
Not only has Grozav thrived under the pressure of a club with a huge number of fans, she became Rapid’s top scorer in her first season at the club. She went on as one of the team leaders to deliver a huge shock and win the club's first title in decades, progressing to the EHF Champions League Women.
Sure, there was a lack of experience and questions about Rapid’s strength before their foray into the Europe's premier competition, but all of those were erased with some outstanding performances – wins against Győri Audi ETO KC and Team Esbjerg and a draw against Metz Handball – before Rapid bowed out in the quarter-finals against the eventual winners, Vipers Kristiansand.
“It was an excellent season, truth be told, because we had some excellent matches, especially at home, where we played with a sold-out arena in each game, that was truly excellent. The fans did help us, we did our best and we delivered some great wins. It was an excellent debut and I really enjoyed myself in my maiden season in the Champions League,” says the left back.
Now, Rapid, who finished the domestic season in second place, behind arch-rivals CSM Bucuresti, will be featuring in the European top competition for the second time, but with a bigger challenge in hand.
Three of the four participants in the EHF FINAL4 last season, finalists FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Vipers Kristiansand, plus Team Esbjerg, are Rapid’s opponents in the group phase. Add Metz Handball, a perennial contender for the title, plus Ikast Handbold, the EHF European League winners, and Krim Mercator Ljubljana, and Rapid has surely been dealt a tough hand.
With only three transfers in the summer – backs Mathilde Neesgaard and Lara Gonzalez Ortega, plus left wing Laura Kanor – Rapid will be relying on the same core once again, with Grozav being even more important to the team this time around, after her 72-goal performance last season.
“It could not have been more difficult, if you ask me. We got the toughest draw one could possibly have, I reckon, so it will be an even tougher challenge. But I think, I hope, we are ready to deliver even better performances. Now we got to know the Champions League, how the games are and we are ready for anything,” says the left back.
One thing is certain, though. The 24-year-old back has surely developed into an interesting player, one that is very difficult to defend. Whether teams have learnt how to stop Grozav or not is still to be seen. But Rapid’s back has certainly raised plenty of eyebrows with her excellent skills and calm demeanour on the court.
photos © Terje Refsnes, Sabin Malisevschi