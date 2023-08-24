Sorina Grozav expects “an even tougher challenge”

Such was the pull of Mariana Tîrcă’s career, everybody was expecting little Sorina, who was was joining her mother on the court from the age of two, to become a handball player and follow in her mother’s footsteps.

Two decades later, Sorina has not only become a handball player, she is dubbed to be a leader for Romania’s national team in the future, after making her debut in a major international tournament at EHF EURO 2022. She also starred on her debut in the EHF Champions League Women, scoring 72 goals for CS Rapid Bucuresti, last season’s surprise package.

“At times, it has been a pressure, indeed. But I am truly proud to have her as my mother. I have learnt a lot, of course, both on and off the court, which has been a blessing. Of course, you cannot satisfy everybody, but I am happy that I have made my family proud,” says Grozav.

However, as time goes by, and more and more young fans get acquainted with handball, Sorina is making her own name for herself, forging a path of her own rather than simply being Mariana Tîrcă’s daughter. That process comes with a progression in performance for both club and country.

“I have been feeling that a bit, of course, but I think it is just normal. Yet I will always be the daughter of my mother, that is for sure, nothing will ever change that,” smiles Rapid’s left back.