Cocks hoping for home revenge against Velenje

Despite a 30:25 defeat at RK Gorenje Velenje in the first leg of their EHF European Cup Men round 3 tie, Cocks have not lost the chance to reach the Last 16.

On Saturday, the Finnish team will try to overcome a five-goal deficit at home in Riihimäki.

four more second leg matches will be played on Saturday and Sunday

five other ties will be played as double-headers

three matches will be held in Bosnia and Herzegovina: RK Gracanica and Holon Yuvalim HC will meet on Saturday and Sunday in Gracanica, while RK Borac m:tel will host KH Besa Famgas in the second leg game in Banja-Luka

the four double-headers that took place last weekend saw HC Neva SPb, Ystads IF, Polva Serviti and CS Minaur Baia Mare progress to the next stage

Donbas, HC Robe Zubri and SC kelag Ferlach proceeded to the Last 16 without playing, as their ties were cancelled due to the Covid-19 restrictions

CSM expect to finish the job at home

CSM Bucuresti, winners of the last Challenge Cup in 2019, already have one foot in the Last 16 following their away win at Spor Toto SC, 33:27.

In the second leg game on Sunday, the Romanian side hope to confirm their advantage on home court and book a ticket to the Last 16.