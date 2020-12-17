Draw procedure for the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers phase 1 released

The European Handball Federation has released the draw procedure to determine the right to organise the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers phase 1 tournament, which will be played with four teams in a single tournament from 12 to 14 March 2021.

The first and second-ranked teams from the tournament will also qualify for the relegation round, joining Luxembourg and the highest-ranked European team from the IHF/EHF Emerging Nations Championship.

Participants of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers phase 1 tournament:

Cyprus

Georgia

Bulgaria

Great Britain

Draw for the right to organise the tournament

The four balls of the participating teams will be drawn from the pot one by one.

The team drawn first has the first right to host the tournament, the team drawn second has the second right to host the tournament and the descending order continues until all four teams have been drawn.

The four teams are ranked based on the EHF National Team Ranking valid for the EHF EURO 2022 and 2024 qualifiers.

Playing schedule

First match: Bulgaria vs Great Britain

Second match: Cyprus vs Georgia

Third match: Cyprus vs Bulgaria

Fourth match: Georgia vs Great Britain

Fifth match: Great Britain vs Cyprus

Sixth match: Georgia vs Bulgaria