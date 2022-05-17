It is all or nothing this week for the eight teams eyeing a spot at the EHF FINAL4 2022 in Cologne in 18/19 June. The second leg of the quarter-finals determines which four teams are left in the race to the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 title.

While Barça and Lomza Vive Kielce, both after away wins in the first leg, as well as Telekom Veszprém HC, following a big home win, look favourites to advance from the quarter-finals, the fourth tie between THW Kiel and Paris Saint-Germain HB is open after last week’s draw in Paris.

The field for this year’s EHF FINAL4 could be identical to the one from 2015, when Barça, Veszprém, Kielce and Kiel appeared at LANXESS Arena in Cologne.

QUARTER-FINALS, LEG 2

Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) – first leg 29:36

Wednesday 18 May, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV