Costa: “We only think about winning again”

Sporting CP have started their EHF European League 2021/22 campaign with a blast last week – but are still wary ahead of the return leg.

Sporting defeated TTH Holstebro 31:25 in the first leg of qualification round 2, earning them a six-goal buffer ahead of the decisive match in Denmark on Tuesday (throw-off at 18:45 CEST).

Six goals might sound like a huge difference, but they are not, as Sporting coach Ricardo Costa knows.

“We are aware that no advantage was enough,” the Portuguese coach says. “For me, we are in exactly the same situation as before the first leg. But we know what we are capable of.”

Recent history has shown that TTH can deal with a six-goal deficit.

In qualification round 1 against RK Trimo Trebnje, the Danish side lost the first leg in Slovenia by the exact same score: 31:25. However, led by a 13-goal outing of Magnus Bramming, TTH turned the tables in the return leg in Denmark and won by seven: 35:28.