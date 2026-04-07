The stage is set for the EHF Finals Women 2026, as the draw event in Vienna decided the semi-final ties, which will be played on 16 May.

German club Thüringer HC will attempt to defend their title against Danish contenders Viborg HK. The latter are back at the top of international handball, after a two-year absence from international competitions. Thüringer HC are currently in their third appearance at the business end of the competition, while Viborg prepare for their second participation, after finishing as runners-up in 2021/22, when they lost the final against another German side, SG BBM Bietigheim.

Hosts JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball have another chance at the trophy, after settling for third place last season. The French club will now be boosted by the support of their own fans in the Palais des Sports de Dijon, as they will face European debutants MOL Esztergom in the semi-final. The Hungarian side have already written history by qualifying at the EHF Finals Women 2026 on their first occasion, and they now aim to clinch their first trophy.

EHF Finals Women 2026 semi-finals

Semi-final 1: Thüringer HC vs Viborg HK

Semi-final 2: JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball vs MOL Esztergom

One important mention is that the order in which the semi-finals have been drawn is not necessarily the order in which they will be played. The final schedule will be announced at a later date.

It is the first time that the EHF Finals Women take place in Dijon, as the final weekend of the competition is set to deliver world-class performances on 16/17 May. The semi-finals will be played on Saturday 16 May, with the 3/4 placement match and final scheduled on Sunday 17 May.

Tickets and playing times will be available in due course.