European League Men crunch time; Fredericia target debut quarter-final

European League Men crunch time; Fredericia target debut quarter-final

06 April 2026, 13:00

The EHF European League Men 2025/26 quarter-final line-up will be completed on Tuesday when the second-leg play-offs take place. SG Flensburg-Handewitt, Montpellier Handball and Fredericia Håndboldklub are in strong positions to take the aggregate wins in their respective ties, each with advantages of at least six goals after the first-leg matches. 

The closest tie is between RK Nexe and IFK Kristianstad, where Nexe have a two-goal lead after winning the first leg away (36:34).

Title holders Flensburg also won away in the first leg, beating Aarhus 38:32. Montpellier and Fredericia made the most of their home courts to hold advantages ahead of the return legs — Montpellier beat Elverum Håndball 36:24 and Fredericia defeated MT Melsungen 35:29.

Can Fredericia hold off 2025/26 semi-finalists Melsungen on German soil? That is the question to be answered in the Highlight Match of the round.

THW Kiel, FC Porto, HC Vardar 1961 and Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf are directly qualified for the quarter-finals and await their opponents for that stage, to be played on 28 April and 5 May.

HIGHLIGHT MATCH

PLAY-OFFS, SECOND LEG

MT Melsungen (GER) vs Fredericia Håndboldklub (DEN)

Tuesday 7 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
First leg result: 29:35

  • competing in their second international season ever, Fredericia are one of two teams in the play-offs — the other being SAH - Aarhus — who have never reached a European cup quarter-final before
  • in the first leg, the Danish side shocked Melsungen with a fast-paced game that saw them leading from start to finish and securing a six-goal result in the end
  • Sebastian Frandsen was key in Fredericia’s win with 16 saves, while line player Evgeni Pevnov top scored with eight goals; wing Timo Kastening led Melsungen with seven strikes
  • it is Melsungen’s sixth season in the second-tier European cup competition; they target their fourth quarter-final, after making the semi-finals for the first time last season, placing fourth
  • Fredericia made their international debut in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26, where they were eliminated in the group phase

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IN OTHER MATCHES

PLAY-OFFS, SECOND LEG

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs SAH - Aarhus (DEN)

Tuesday 7 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
First leg result: 38:32

Elverum Håndball (NOR) vs Montpellier Handball (FRA)

Tuesday 7 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
First leg result: 24:36

RK Nexe (CRO) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE)

Tuesday 7 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
First leg result: 36:34

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Photos © Fredericia-Håndboldklub (main & in-text); Montpellier Handball (in-text)

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