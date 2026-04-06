European League Men crunch time; Fredericia target debut quarter-final

The closest tie is between RK Nexe and IFK Kristianstad, where Nexe have a two-goal lead after winning the first leg away (36:34).

Title holders Flensburg also won away in the first leg, beating Aarhus 38:32. Montpellier and Fredericia made the most of their home courts to hold advantages ahead of the return legs — Montpellier beat Elverum Håndball 36:24 and Fredericia defeated MT Melsungen 35:29.

Can Fredericia hold off 2025/26 semi-finalists Melsungen on German soil? That is the question to be answered in the Highlight Match of the round.

THW Kiel, FC Porto, HC Vardar 1961 and Recken - TSV Hannover-Burgdorf are directly qualified for the quarter-finals and await their opponents for that stage, to be played on 28 April and 5 May.

HIGHLIGHT MATCH

PLAY-OFFS, SECOND LEG

Tuesday 7 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

First leg result: 29:35