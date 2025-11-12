Court of Appeal dismisses the appeal of Carlos Ortega

12 November 2025, 14:45

Carlos Ortega lodged an appeal against the decision of the EHF Court of Handball, dated November 6 2025, regarding unsportsmanlike conduct after the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 match Orlen Wisla Plock vs Barça, which took place on October 23 2025 in Plock, Poland.

The EHF Court of Appeal has decided to fully confirm the first instance decision, finding in substance that the sanctions imposed were proportionate and adequate to the facts and subsequent violations in question.

Consequently, the decision of the EHF Court of Handball remains into force as follows:

  • Carlos Ortega is suspended from participation in EHF club competitions for one match
  • Carlos Ortega is therefore not entitled to participate in the next EHF Champions League Men 2025/26 match to be played on 13 November 2025 against Orlen Wisla Plock
  • Carlos Ortega shall pay a fine of €1,500 for his inappropriate and unsportsmanlike conduct

The decision may be contested before the European Handball Court of Arbitration within 21 days.

