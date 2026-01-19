Disciplinary Commission suspends Risto Vujačić

19 January 2026, 11:10

The Disciplinary Commission has reached its decision in a case opened against the Montenegrin player Risto Vujačić.

In the context of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 match Montenegro vs Faroe Islands, which took place on 18 January 2026 in Oslo, Norway, the Montenegrin player Risto Vujačić was directly disqualified at minute 52:39 of the match.

After a careful evaluation of the incident, the Disciplinary Commission found that the action was severely reckless and dangerous.

Due to the serious unsportsmanlike conduct the Disciplinary Commission decided that Risto Vujačić is suspended from participation in EHF National Team Competitions for one match. 

He is therefore not entitled to play the next match of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026: Montenegro vs Switzerland on 20 January 2026.

An appeal may be filed with the Jury before 20:00 CET on 19 January 2026, but does not have any suspensive effect against the present decision.

