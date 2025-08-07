RYT Player of the Match events continue to educate young talents

In the way of RYT ambassadors, Barbara Arenhart participated for the first time, alongside Andrea Lekic and Katarina Bulatovic, both of whom have been part of the RYT programme for several years.

“For me, it was a huge pleasure, to also know what this new generations are kind of feeling,” said Arenhart. “It also brings me back in time a little bit, and reminds me of when I was their age. I think they have to be aware that this is a huge privilege, that they have all the access to all these tools to just get their careers improved, and to the possibilities that they can have when they are turning professional.

“But for me the most important is that they understand that they can still have a lot of fun while they are going throughout this journey, and this is what we try to communicate to them as well.”

The POTM event was divided into two sessions, with roughly half of the players at each, in order to ensure as much interaction with the ambassadors and engagement with the content presented as possible.

Following the session, Hungary line player Szofia Bajnok explained the main takeaway for her:

“For me personally, it's to not be scared to move out and to try a new country, a new club, because that was my most — I was so scared. Should I stay in my home country or should I, you know, try a new thing? A new club? New country?” she said, emphasising how hearing from the ambassadors gave her confidence in this area. “You need to try a new thing, and try everything, and it's going to be a good choice.”

The 120 players, along with the POTM recipients still to come in the remaining matches at the W17 EHF EURO 2025 as well as the All-star Team members, will now be part of the RYT programme on an ongoing basis. All players participating at the W17 have been introduced to the app during competition’s first and second rest day, but at the Wednesday’s event players have worked with the app, collecting the first ‘tokens’ which allow them to book and attend the Online Ambassador Sessions.

“For me, it's really important to share all of this experience with them, because I passed that,” said Bulatovic. “I would like to prepare them for everything that they should expect and everything they should know after playing handball.”