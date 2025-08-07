RYT Player of the Match events continue to educate young talents

07 August 2025, 09:00

The third of four Player of the Match (POTM) events taking place as part of the Respect Your Talent (RYT) activities at the Younger Age Category (YAC) events this summer was held on Wednesday morning. Following the POTM events held in conjunction with the Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2025 and Women’s 19 EHF Championship 2025 in July, 120 young athletes who have earned the distinction of a POTM award at the Women’s 17 EHF EURO 2025 attended the latest event in Podgorica. 

In the way of RYT ambassadors, Barbara Arenhart participated for the first time, alongside Andrea Lekic and Katarina Bulatovic, both of whom have been part of the RYT programme for several years. 

“For me, it was a huge pleasure, to also know what this new generations are kind of feeling,” said Arenhart. “It also brings me back in time a little bit, and reminds me of when I was their age. I think they have to be aware that this is a huge privilege, that they have all the access to all these tools to just get their careers improved, and to the possibilities that they can have when they are turning professional. 

“But for me the most important is that they understand that they can still have a lot of fun while they are going throughout this journey, and this is what we try to communicate to them as well.”

The POTM event was divided into two sessions, with roughly half of the players at each, in order to ensure as much interaction with the ambassadors and engagement with the content presented as possible. 

Following the session, Hungary line player Szofia Bajnok explained the main takeaway for her: 

“For me personally, it's to not be scared to move out and to try a new country, a new club, because that was my most — I was so scared. Should I stay in my home country or should I, you know, try a new thing? A new club? New country?” she said, emphasising how hearing from the ambassadors gave her confidence in this area. “You need to try a new thing, and try everything, and it's going to be a good choice.”

The 120 players, along with the POTM recipients still to come in the remaining matches at the W17 EHF EURO 2025 as well as the All-star Team members, will now be part of the RYT programme on an ongoing basis. All players participating at the W17 have been introduced to the app during competition’s first and second rest day, but at the Wednesday’s event players have worked with the app, collecting the first ‘tokens’ which allow them to book and attend the Online Ambassador Sessions.

“For me, it's really important to share all of this experience with them, because I passed that,” said Bulatovic. “I would like to prepare them for everything that they should expect and everything they should know after playing handball.” 

One of the most important resources available to those in the RYT programme and indeed anyone outside of it is the RYT app, available on both iOS and Android. The app offers an extensive range of resources aiming to help young athletes develop in every possible area, from nutrition to mental health, from sports law to media, from recovery to match day routines. 

“I'm beyond happy and grateful being here, sharing my knowledge and experience. I think the available tips and tricks throughout the Respect Your Talent app is going to bring them a lot in the future,” said Lekic. 

“They're going to learn how to deal with all the off-topic areas around handball, it’s going to make them much more successful, and they're going to be aware what are the necessities which are important for their development in their career.” 

The POTM sessions involve the ambassadors introducing the RYT programme, including the key message that the young players have responsibility over their careers and it is within their power, through their choices and actions, to develop into top-level athletes; explaining the “game around the game” concept, which entails the off-court development it takes to achieve success as an athlete; and breakout sessions with the ambassadors, during which the RYT players are encouraged to ask whatever they like about the ambassadors’ experience and careers. 

“I think the best information from today is about self-confidence and the pressure on the court, and that's helps me a lot,” said Montenegro centre back Martina Knezevic, before commenting on the chance to meet the ambassadors: 

“It was my pleasure. I'm really happy to meet them and to speak with the best in the world.”

The last of the four sessions at the different YAC events will be held on Friday at the Women’s 17 EHF Championships 2025, with former Spain wing Carmen Martin as ambassador. 

Photos: Match Lens

