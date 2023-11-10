Court of Appeal releases decision in Nachevski case

The EHF Court of Handball had published a decision on 11 September 2023. This decision was appealed by Dragan Nachevski.

On Thursday (9 November), the EHF Court of Appeal set aside the first instance decision and referred it back to the Court of Handball for a new decision due to formal reasons.

Earlier, the Court of Handball had decided to split the case into two. The decision as stated above relates only to violations in connection with non-reporting.

Legal procedures and investigations concerning a lack of integrity and betting irregularities are still ongoing.

Dragan Nachevski was released from his duties in May 2023 after the EHF received information from the Danish broadcaster TV2 that he was involved in a conversation with an alleged Asian businessman. In this set-up the topic of match fixing was touched. Although Nachevski declined the offer, he did not report the approach to the relevant authorities within the EHF.