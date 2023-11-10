Kudlacz-Gloc: “I love this sport with all my heart”

That memory is still fresh in Karolina Kudlacz-Gloc’s head, as Bietigheim were left shocked by their elimination after such a strong start. With a new coach at the helm, Jakob Vestergaard, who replaced Markus Gaugisch, who is now focused solely on the German women’s national team, Bietigheim vowed to come back even stronger this season.

“I hope we learnt from what happened in the previous season and we improved and are more aware. It is important to know what we have to do better and maybe, more importantly, how to think in a different way to prevent another scenarios like that unfolding right in front of our eyes,” says Kudlacz-Gloc.

“We learnt the hard way that winning a few games could mean nothing, so we will not get so excited. We have to give our best in every match we play from now on, but we will see how we translate that from theory to reality.”

At 37 years old, Kudlacz-Gloc has seen everything there is to see in handball. This is her 14th season in the top European competition and certainly one of the best so far in terms of her output. While she did score 79 goals in the 2010/11 season and 84 in the 2014/15 season for HC Leipzig, the right back has been nothing short of spectacular in helping Bietigheim’s cause now.

The Polish back scored 39 goals – the same output from last season – and was the top scorer for the season before round 6, when nothing worked for Bietigheim in the loss against Odense. She is currently placed third in the top scorer standings, behind Metz’s Sarah Bouktit and Vipers’ Anna Vyakhireva, both with 40 goals.

“The season is still long, there is still a long road ahead of us, we know that and the most important matches are still to be played, therefore we must stay humble and try to address the issues which plagued us last season,” says the Polish back.