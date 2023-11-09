Humans of beach handball: Daniela Mendes

Daniela Mendes had her first contact with handball at the age of six, because one of her best friends also played and was always urging her to join.

“At first I was very ashamed, I didn't want to stay, but after gaining some confidence there I stayed and enjoyed it more and more. Then I spent 16 years at CALE, a handball club in Leça,” she recalls.

Her journey into beach handball also came about through friendships and a search for fun.

“It was a way for us to all be together, we slept in tents, beach handball was a little different than it is now. The professionalisation of beach handball has been increasing,” explains Mendes.

Now, at the age of 28, Mendes represents six-time national champions GRD Leça.

“At GRD we have high goals, we are six-time champions and we want to become European champions again. Our club and national team have made this sport even more serious and we have to take advantage of it, because having the opportunity to represent our country doing what we love most is a huge privilege,” she says.