Court of Appeal upholds fine for H71

The EHF Court of Appeal has reached its decision in a case opened following the appeal lodged by the Faroese club H71 against the decision of the EHF Court of Handball released on 4 March 2022.

Disciplinary proceedings were opened against H71 following their failure to play the first leg of the EHF European Cup Women 2021/22 quarter-final against HC Galychanka Lviv (UKR), which was scheduled on 13 February 2022.

The EHF Court of Handball has decided the following:

the result of the match HC Galychanka Lviv (UKR) vs H71 (FAR) is 10:0 goals and 2:0 points;

a fine of €7,000 (seven thousand Euro) is imposed on the club on a suspended basis for a probation period of two (2) years;

the club shall reimburse all damages and costs arising to the participants, the organisers, the EHF and/or their contractual partners upon proof of those damages and costs;

HC Galychanka Lviv is therefore qualified for the semi-final of the EHF European Cup Women 2021/22.

The EHF Court of Appeal confirmed the first instance decision and rejected the appeal lodged by the club on 11 March 2022.

The panel agreed with the first instance decision, that force majeure was not applicable in the present case. The Panel also held that the sanction imposed by the EHF Court of Handball was proportionate considering the seriousness of the violation committed by the Faroese club. The EHF Court of Handball rightly considered that the special circumstances should be taken into account to mitigate the applicable sanction.

A recourse may be filed to the European Handball Court of Arbitration (ECA) within 21 days.